BRIEF-Russian defence ministry says it is seeing a flare-up of violence in area overseen by Russian peacekeepers in enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh - Interfax

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS IT IS SEEING A FLARE-UP OF VIOLENCE IN AREA OVERSEEN BY RUSSIAN PEACEKEEPERS IN ENCLAVE OF NAGORNO-KARABAKH - INTERFAX

* RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY REPORTS CEASEFIRE VIOLATION BY AZERI ARMED FORCES IN ONE PART OF NAGORNO-KARABAKH - INTERFAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)