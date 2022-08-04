BRIEF-Eli Lilly Says Intends To Make Bebtelovimab Commercially Available For Purchase By U.S. States/Territories, Through Sole Distributor From Aug. 15
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 02:13 IST
Eli Lilly and Co:
* ELI LILLY SAYS INTENDS TO MAKE BEBTELOVIMAB COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BY U.S. STATES/TERRITORIES, THROUGH SOLE DISTRIBUTOR FROM AUG. 15 Source text Further company coverage:
