Left Menu

Taiwan defense ministry: China launched missiles from near Taiwan's outlying Matsu islands

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:48 IST
Taiwan defense ministry: China launched missiles from near Taiwan's outlying Matsu islands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched missiles from near Taiwan's Matsu islands earlier in the day, adding troops on the islands will continue to enhance their alertness level.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that two missiles were launched by China near the Matsu islands, which lie off the coast of China and headed in the direction of waters off Taiwan's northeastern coasts, according to an internal Taiwan security report seen be Reuters and confirmed by a security source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022