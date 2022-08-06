Left Menu

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:11 IST
Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid canceled amid unrest in Israel - (A)

A friendly between Juventus and Atlético Madrid scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv has been canceled after an outbreak of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians, the two clubs said Saturday.

The game was due to be held at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday but the Italian and Spanish teams, along with game promoter Comtec Group, decided to call it off “in light of the current security situation,” the clubs said in almost identical statements.

Fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants raged on Saturday, with Israeli jets pounding Gaza while rockets flew the other way, a day after an Israeli strike killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

