BRIEF-U.S. In Talks With Multiple Cos About Bottling Millions Of New Doses Of Monkeypox Shot, That Could Take Until Early 2023 - Politico
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 04:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 04:23 IST
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* U.S. IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE COS ABOUT BOTTLING MILLIONS OF NEW DOSES OF MONKEYPOX SHOT, THAT COULD TAKE UNTIL EARLY 2023 - POLITICO Source text: https://politi.co/3Abikyq
