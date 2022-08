BRIEF-Naftogaz Says Jsc Ukrtransnafta Resumed Oil Transportation Via Ukrainian Section Of Druzhba Oil Truck Pipeline In Direction Of Slovakia And Hungary

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S NAFTOGAZ-JSC UKRTRANSNAFTA RESUMED OIL TRANSPORTATION VIA UKRAINIAN SECTION OF DRUZHBA OIL TRUCK PIPELINE IN DIRECTION OF SLOVAKIA, HUNGARY Source text: [https://bit.ly/3ddBlaq]

