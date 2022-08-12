BRIEF-NYC Health Department And New York State Department Of Health Have Identified Poliovirus In Sewage In NYC, Suggesting Local Transmission Of Virus-Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 20:00 IST
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* NYC HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HAVE IDENTIFIED POLIOVIRUS IN SEWAGE IN NYC, SUGGESTING LOCAL TRANSMISSION OF VIRUS-TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3vX7zxq
