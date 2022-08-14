Left Menu

J-K: Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia relief to kin of chairmen, vice-chairmen, district development council members in case of death due to a militancy-related incident

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the extension of ex-gratia relief of Rs. 25 lakhs to the kin of all Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, and members of District Development Councils of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy-related incident, said a press release on Sunday.

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the extension of ex-gratia relief of Rs. 25 lakhs to the kin of all Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, and members of District Development Councils of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy-related incident, said a press release on Sunday. Earlier, the Government has provided similar relief for all elected BDC Chairmen, Sarpanches, Panches and all elected members of Municipal Bodies of Jammu and Kashmir, added the statement.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting, as per the statement. The decision aims at strengthening grassroots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies facing threats from anti-state elements.

The ex-gratia relief will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who are killed in militancy-related incidents. (ANI)

