US Domestic News Roundup: FBI, DHS warn U.S. law enforcement of threats after Trump search; Abortion bans limit training options for some future U.S. physicians and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI, DHS warn U.S. law enforcement of threats after Trump search

The FBI and U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have warned law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last week. DHS confirmed to Reuters it had sent a bulletin on Friday on the threats, but declined to share it. CNN, NBC and CBS have reported on the contents of the bulletin.

Abortion bans limit training options for some future U.S. physicians

University of Oklahoma medical student Ian Peake spent four years shadowing doctors at a Tulsa abortion clinic because his school didn't offer courses on abortion or provide any training. But the Tulsa Women's Clinic stopped abortion services in May when Oklahoma enacted a near-total ban, and the provider closed for good after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional abortion protections in June. Peake, 33, now had no local options to learn about abortion.

Man dies after crashing car, firing gunshots near U.S. Capitol

A 29-year-old Delaware man died in an apparent suicide early on Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and firing shots into the air, police said. While the man was getting out of the crashed car, it became engulfed in flames just after 4 a.m. (0800 GMT) at East Capitol Street and Second Street, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Car hits crowd outside Pennsylvania bar, killing 1 and injuring 17

At least one person was killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a car struck a crowd outside a bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania, where a group was raising money to benefit the victims of a recent fire, according to police and local media. A 24-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the death at the bar and a separate fatality. Police say that after striking the crowd around 6 p.m. (2200 GMT), Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes traveled to nearby Nescopeck, where police said he killed a woman.

Newly-launched U.S. drugs head toward record-high prices in 2022

Drugmakers are launching new medicines at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States. At the same time, some pharmaceutical manufacturers are disclosing less information about the pricing of those treatments, which have come under greater scrutiny in recent years, Reuters found. "In the U.S. we allow drug manufacturers to freely set prices for all brand-name drugs," Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, told Reuters.

Three people injured in shooting outside Six Flags theme park in Illinois

Three people were injured following gunfire outside the Six Flags theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday, the Gurnee Police Department said. Two victims were transported to the area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the theme park, while the third victim declined transport to the hospital, the police department said in a statement.

Exclusive-Inside the Alex Jones jury room: tensions, pizza and 'lizard people'

As the jury in the Alex Jones defamation trial gathered in a conference room in a Texas courthouse on Aug. 5 to decide how much the U.S. conspiracy theorist owed to two parents of a murdered Sandy Hook first-grader, sums at first ranged from $500,000 to $200 million, a juror told Reuters. "We saw those numbers on the board and someone said, 'Well, I guess we're never leaving this room,'" said Sharon, a juror who asked that her last name be withheld because she fears harassment by Jones' followers.

U.S. actor Anne Heche taken off life support 9 days after car crash

American actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, nine days after suffering severe injuries in a fiery car crash, as a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, a spokesperson said. Heche, 53, had been legally dead since Friday, though still with a heartbeat, and was kept on life support to preserve her organs so they could be donated, her representatives said.

Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump's home

Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel. A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented search showed that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.

White House plans campaign to highlight policy wins ahead of midterm elections

The White House is seeking to improve President Joe Biden's low approval ratings by launching a campaign to highlight some of the recent key policy wins by the administration ahead of the November midterm elections. Cabinet members of the Biden administration will be taking 35 trips to 23 states through the end of August, a memo showed on Monday. Biden will hold a fourth Cabinet meeting of his presidency before Labor Day. He will also head to Ohio to attend the groundbreaking of a new Intel mega plant.

