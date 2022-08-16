US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump's home; Factbox-Three key races in Wyoming, Alaska midterm election primaries and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump's home

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search former President Donald Trump's Florida home, where they seized classified documents. "If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing.

Factbox-Three key races in Wyoming, Alaska midterm election primaries

Voters in Wyoming and Alaska will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries and a special election on Tuesday, in another test of former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms. Following are three key races:

Abortion bans limit training options for some future U.S. physicians

University of Oklahoma medical student Ian Peake spent four years shadowing doctors at a Tulsa abortion clinic because his school didn't offer courses on abortion or provide any training. But the Tulsa Women's Clinic stopped abortion services in May when Oklahoma enacted a near-total ban, and the provider closed for good after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional abortion protections in June. Peake, 33, now had no local options to learn about abortion.

U.S. carries out ICBM test delayed during Chinese show-of-force over Taiwan

The United States military said on Tuesday that it had carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China's show of force near Taiwan earlier this month. China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles in the Taiwan Strait after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a trip to the self-ruled island. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

U.S. Western states deadlocked on cutting Colorado River use

Seven U.S. Western states that share Colorado River water are poised to miss a federal deadline for drastic consumption cuts amid a megadrought. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June gave the states 60 days, until mid-August, to devise a plan as human-influenced climate change worsens the region's driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years.

Trump's revenge campaign takes aim at key Wyoming, Alaska Republicans

Donald Trump's campaign to oust congressional Republicans who supported his impeachment gets its last major test of the U.S. midterm primary season on Tuesday, when Liz Cheney and Lisa Murkowski face challengers backed by the former president. U.S. Representative Cheney, who has played a key role in the congressional probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters, is expected to lose her Wyoming primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, according to recent polls.

Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico

Police believe the son of the prime suspect in the killings of four Muslim men may have played a role in the murders, which have shaken the Muslim community in New Mexico's largest city. Cellphone data shows Shaheen Syed, 21, was in the same "general area" of Albuquerque as his father at the time of the Aug. 5 killing of 25-year-old trucking entrepreneur Naeem Hussain, according to a filing by federal prosecutors for a Monday detention hearing during which Syed was denied bail.

Trump Organization ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case -source

The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail, the person added.

Factbox-Power of Trump's endorsements tested in 12 U.S. midterm primaries

Donald Trump's influence over the Republican Party will be tested in two more U.S. midterm primaries on Tuesday, the last of a dozen high-profile races where the former president weighed in. Here is a list of 12 prominent Trump endorsements, among the more than 200 picks he has made ahead of the Nov. 8 elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024.

Exclusive-White House pushes three-part plan for abortion rights

Cheered by a win in Kansas, where voters decisively rejected an abortion ban, and eyeing November midterms, the White House is promoting a new three-fold strategy to protect abortion rights, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, and it uses a different approach - reaching out to men. In the new playbook, which has not been previously reported, the Biden administration will lean on two specific federal statutes to sharpen its federal litigation tactics against states that limit abortion; collect data and research on how the impact of the restrictions women and communicate that to voters; and come up with a consistent messaging plan about how forced pregnancies negatively affect both women and men.

