Russia, Turkey sign contract for second batch of S-400 air defence systems — TASS

Russia and Turkey have signed a contract to ship Ankara a second batch of S-400 air defence systems, Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited the head of Russia's military cooperation service as saying on Tuesday.

Turkey's initial 2020 purchase of the Russian S-400 system angered the United States, a NATO ally, which imposed sanctions on Turkish defence officials in retaliation.

