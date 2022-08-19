BRIEF-Pakistan's State-Owned Telecom Co PTCL Says Technical Fault In PTCL Optic Fiber Network Has Been Repaired And Internet Services Have Been Restored

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* PAKISTAN'S STATE-OWNED TELECOM CO PTCL SAYS TECHNICAL FAULT IN PTCL OPTIC FIBER NETWORK BEEN REPAIRED AND INTERNET SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESTORED Source text : [https://bit.ly/3c3AAAC]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)