BRIEF-Pakistan's State-Owned Telecom Co PTCL Says Technical Fault In PTCL Optic Fiber Network Has Been Repaired And Internet Services Have Been Restored
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:36 IST
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* PAKISTAN'S STATE-OWNED TELECOM CO PTCL SAYS TECHNICAL FAULT IN PTCL OPTIC FIBER NETWORK BEEN REPAIRED AND INTERNET SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESTORED Source text : [https://bit.ly/3c3AAAC]
