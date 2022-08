BRIEF-Biden Administration Is Poised To Extend WIC Waivers That Expire 9/30; Abbott Will Also Extend WIC Rebates - Politico Reporter Tweet

Aug 23 (Reuters) -

* THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS HOPING TO AVOID A STEEP DROP IN BABY FORMULA ACCESS FOR LOW-INCOME AMERICANS AS SHORTAGES LINGER - POLITICO REPORTER TWEET

* THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS POISED TO EXTEND WIC WAIVERS THAT EXPIRE 9/30; ABBOTT WILL ALSO EXTEND WIC REBATES - POLITICO REPORTER TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3PIIUUe]

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs; Abbott to add 1,000 jobs in $450 million Irish investment and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)