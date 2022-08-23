Delhi court asks police to comply with circular on informing women victims about bail plea of accusedDelhi court asks police to comply with circular on informing wome'

A Delhi court has directed police officials to “strictly comply'' with a circular for ensuring that women complainants or victims are immediately informed about bail applications filed by the accused inn their case.

The court made the observation while taking note of a reply filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi in a matter related to a bail application.

After the officer informed the court about the circular being issued following its direction, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the investigation officers should be sensitised about the matter.

The court had on August 4 directed the DCP to issue instructions to all officers concerned to inform the woman victims “as and when any bail application was filed”, after being told by the Investigating Officer (IO) during the hearing of the bail plea by an accused that the woman complainant was not informed about the application.

“Reply filed by the DCP (South) in terms of last order stating that a circular has been issued, whereby all the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and Inspectors posted in South District have been directed to sensitise or brief all the IOs posted in South District accordingly; ''And to ensure that victim or complainant is informed well on time about the pendency of bail application as and when any bail application is filed,” ASJ Yadav noted in an order passed on August 20.

After taking on record the reply, the court said that “it is expected that police officials posted in South District will strictly comply with this circular.” “It is desirable that instructions are issued by DCP (South) to ACPs, SHOs and inspectors posted in South District to the effect that in a case or an FIR, where complainant or victim is a woman, information about the pendency of bail application is conveyed to the victim by the IOs as and when any bail application is filed,” the court said.

Ambedkar Nagar police station in South Delhi had registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 496 (punishment for criminal breach of trust).

