Left Menu

Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again

He has no contact with anyone other than prison guards, said Storrvik, adding it it was a violation of human rights.In January, Breivik, 43, faced a parole hearing before the three-judge Telemark District Court where he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearings opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence.The court ruled Breivik must remain in prison because he is still a potential threat and there is an obvious risk he could return to behavior that led to the massacre.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:09 IST
Norwegian mass-murderer sues Norwegian state — again
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, is once again suing the Norway government in a bid to force an end to his isolation, Norwegian media reported on Friday.

Breivik has been in solitary confinement in prison ever since his 2012 conviction and has not had contact with other inmates during his sentence, according to lawyer Oystein Storrvik. The Aftenposten daily said a notice was sent on Thursday by Storrvik to the Justice Ministry. Earlier this year, Breivik was moved from one prison to another but Storrvikk said there has been no progress in terms of human contact, he told Norwegian news agency NTB. “He has no contact with anyone other than prison guards,” said Storrvik, adding it it was a violation of human rights.

In January, Breivik, 43, faced a parole hearing before the three-judge Telemark District Court where he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes on the hearing's opening day, while claiming to have renounced violence.

The court ruled Breivik must remain in prison because he is still a potential threat and there is “an obvious risk” he could return to behavior that led to the massacre. Breivik is serving Norway's maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo's government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists.

Breivik could be held longer than 21 years under a provision that allows authorities to keep criminals in prison for as long as they're considered a menace to society.

He was declared sane at his trial, although the prosecution argued that he was psychotic.

He didn't appeal his sentence but unsuccessfully sued the government for human rights violations for denying him the right to communicate with sympathisers.

In 2016, Breivik successfully sued the Norwegian government for human rights abuses, complaining about his isolation from other prisoners, frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration.

He also complained about the quality of the prison food, having to eat with plastic utensils and not being able to communicate with sympathisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022