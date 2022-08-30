US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19; Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to Washington from Delaware on Aug. 30, a spokeswoman said on Monday. Jill Biden, 71, had tested positive in a rebound case of COVID-19 after first testing positive on Aug. 16.

Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say

The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search.

Analysis-Biden's student loan forgiveness may erase savings of climate, drugs law

President Joe Biden's controversial plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for tens of millions of Americans could erase the projected $300 billion deficit reduction that his hard-fought climate, drugs and tax legislation would generate over 10 years - by as much as two times. The extent of the additional federal debt incurred by the one-time gift to college graduates and ex-students depends on which estimates are used, economists say.

Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan- Politico

The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China. China carried out its largest war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

Proud Boys recruit sentenced to 4.5 years for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A local man who was in the process of joining the far-right Proud Boys group was sentenced on Monday to serve about 4-1/2 years in prison for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said. Joshua Pruitt, 40, a former Washington, D.C. resident, attended a rally with the Proud Boys on the day of the attack, before he breached the Capitol grounds while wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads.

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy. The liberal justice denied Detective Anthony Marciano's request for a stay of the vaccination requirement while an appeal over his claims continue in a lower court. A federal judge threw out Marciano's case in March.

Oregon gunman was confronted by an employee who may have saved lives -police

A 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, may have been thwarted from taking more lives by a store employee who fought him over the gun and was one of two people killed, authorities said on Monday. The shooter, who lived in an apartment complex adjacent to the store, was identified by police as Ethan Blair Miller, 20. He took his own life before officers could fire a single shot, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters at a news conference.

NYC, California pension leaders seek payment codes for gun sellers

Top New York City and California pension officials want payments processors Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and American Express to create a new tool to track suspicious gun purchases.

Staff for New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees pension funds, said he has filed shareholder resolutions at Mastercard and American Express asking their boards to explain their views on whether to add a new "merchant category code" for firearms stores.

Biden heads to Pennsylvania to discuss combating gun violence

President Joe Biden will travel to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence, a top concern among Americans ahead of congressional elections in November. Biden will use his visit to the small city of Wilkes-Barre to lay out plans that include asking Congress for $37 billion for crime prevention programs and providing some of that money to police to reduce gun crime.

Bankrupt Infowars parent company will face second Sandy Hook defamation trial

The parent company of far-right website Infowars agreed on Monday to face a second U.S. defamation trial stemming from the company's false claims the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax. Free Speech Systems' attorneys told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston the company would no longer oppose a trial in Connecticut next month, even though the company's bankruptcy would normally shield it from lawsuits.

