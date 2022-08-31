Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, August 31 Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, August 31:'
* Delhi Police opposed before HC a plea by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the agency's decision declaring him a ''bad character.'' * Centre and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) told HC that hotels and restaurants were collecting service charge on food bills while openly flouting the guidelines banning the levy.
Centre and CCPA also sought vacation of the stay on the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charge on food bills.
* HC said the defence of free speech and the right to privacy cannot be used by any entity, including an infringer, to escape the consequences of illegal actions.
*HC appointed five retired judges as presiding officers of Special Courts which have been established to deal with cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
