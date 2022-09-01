Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the international lender said in a statement on Thursday. The debt-laden country has been seeking up to $3 billion from the IMF in a bid to escape its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankans have faced acute shortages of fuel and other basic goods for months, leaving it in political turmoil and inflation which is now soaring at almost 65% year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)