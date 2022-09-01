Left Menu

Govt’s Temporary Accommodation Service activated to respond Nelson Tasman and Marlborough flooding

“The TAS team will work with everyone who’s been affected to find available accommodation and I urge anyone who needs their help to register their details. So far 21 households have registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:56 IST
Govt’s Temporary Accommodation Service activated to respond Nelson Tasman and Marlborough flooding
“The TAS team will work with everyone who’s been affected to find available accommodation and I urge anyone who needs their help to register their details. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government's Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to support people who've been displaced by the severe flooding and landslips in Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions, Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced.

"TAS is now accepting registrations from those who cannot return to their homes and need assistance finding temporary accommodation, and who have not already been contacted by TAS's Matching and Placement Team with help to find suitable accommodation.

"TAS is working closely with local authorities in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions to assess the damage, establish how many homes have been affected, and scope the longer-term need. We expect to have a fuller picture in the coming weeks as more people register with our services.

"The TAS team will work with everyone who's been affected to find available accommodation and I urge anyone who needs their help to register their details. So far 21 households have registered.

"In the past the service proved very successful in the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes and in the Napier and Westport floods. The level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022