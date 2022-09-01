TPLF says Ethiopian, Eritrean forces attack in northwest Tigray

Ethiopian and Eritrean government forces have launched an attack in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, targeting its forces, a spokesperson for the latter said on Thursday, although Reuters was not independently able to verify the report. Getachew Reda, the Tigrayan spokesperson said on Twitter that both forces had attacked the region's northern area of Adayabo.

A humanitarian in Shire said drivers coming from the area reported cross-border shelling on Wednesday. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

