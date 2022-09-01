Left Menu

Russian Defence Ministry says Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time. It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.

The ministry said that "measures had been taken" to destroy the opposing troops, including the use of military aviation. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

