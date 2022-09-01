Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:48 IST
Differently-abled boy killed by servant in Delhi's Safdarjung
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A differently-abled boy was allegedly killed by his servant in south Delhi's Safdarjung area, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Safdarjung Development Area on Wednesday, they said.

Police received information about the incident at around 5.05 pm. Upon reaching the spot, they found the boy lying unconscious on the bed, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the sister of the minor said her parents and grandmother had gone to a temple around 2.30 pm, police said.

An hour later, she went to the Green Park market leaving her differently-abled brother with their servant, who is also a minor, whom they employed three months ago to take care of the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

When she came back around 4.50 pm, she found her brother, who had mental and physical disabilities, lying in bed in an unconscious condition and their servant was missing, the DCP said.

When she checked the house, she found that a few jewelery items, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 cash were missing, police said.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station, they said.

During investigation, six teams were formed and the accused was apprehended from the railway station. The stolen articles have been recovered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

