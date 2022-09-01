Too early to tell whether or not France has passed inflation peak, PM says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- France
It is too early to tell whether or not inflation in France has passed its peak, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Inter radio.
The country on Wednesday reported consumer price inflation in August of 6.5%, down from 6.8% in July.
