Too early to tell whether or not France has passed inflation peak, PM says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:31 IST
Elisabeth Borne
  • Country:
  • France

It is too early to tell whether or not inflation in France has passed its peak, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Inter radio.

The country on Wednesday reported consumer price inflation in August of 6.5%, down from 6.8% in July.

