Wife of former Malaysian PM found guilty of corruption

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:32 IST
Rosmah Mansor Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday found Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, guilty of three counts of bribery.

Rosmah, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a $279 million solar power supply contract. ($1 = 4.4860 ringgit)

