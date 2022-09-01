Left Menu

Maha: Two Bhiwandi cops acquitted in custody torture, abetment of suicide case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:18 IST
Two policemen from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district were acquitted in a custody torture and abetment of suicide case by a local court.

Additional Sessions Judge AM Shete, in his order of August 30, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, acquitted Dheeraj Khairmode (35) and Jalinder Bhojne (37), both of whom were charged under sections 330, 342 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution, the two, attached to Nizampura police station, had detained a minor boy on June 20, 2014 in connection with a gold theft case.

The boy hanged himself in his house on June 21 after being let off, following which Khairmode and Bhojne were accused of torturing him in custody, due to which he committed suicide.

However, the court order said the post mortem report did not provide information of external injuries on the victim.

It also said the two policemen were discharging their duties by bringing the teen boy, who was a suspect in a gold theft case, to the police station for questioning.

Advocate Gajanan Chavan appeared for the two policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

