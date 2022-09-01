Russian authorities say Ukraine shelled border village, no injuries or damage
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Authorities in the southern Russian region of Kursk said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Gordeevka, near the Ukrainian border, but that there were no casualties or damage.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement