Taiwan says China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships

China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a report to parliament.

China continues to strengthen its combat preparedness for an attack on Taiwan, and could use special forces or agents to "decapitate" Taiwan's command systems and damage infrastructure in an attack, said the report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

