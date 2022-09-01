Left Menu

Beijing calls U.S. ban on Nvidia chip sales to China an attempt at 'tech blockade'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:55 IST
Beijing calls U.S. ban on Nvidia chip sales to China an attempt at 'tech blockade'
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the United States was attempting to impose a "technological blockade" on China after chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday it was told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips to China.

Wang also told a regular briefing that the ban showed the United States was trying to maintain its "technological hegemony" and stretching the concept of national security.

