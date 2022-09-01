Beijing calls U.S. ban on Nvidia chip sales to China an attempt at 'tech blockade'

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the United States was attempting to impose a "technological blockade" on China after chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday it was told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips to China.

Wang also told a regular briefing that the ban showed the United States was trying to maintain its "technological hegemony" and stretching the concept of national security.

