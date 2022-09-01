Moldova will pay nearly $1,900 per thousand cubic metres of gas in September- Moldovagaz
Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldova's Moldovagaz will pay $1,882.78 per thousand cubic metres of gas in September, its chairman Vadim Ceban wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.
The price is more than $400 higher than it was for the equivalent volume in August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement