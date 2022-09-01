Left Menu

Moldova will pay nearly $1,900 per thousand cubic metres of gas in September- Moldovagaz

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:15 IST
Moldova will pay nearly $1,900 per thousand cubic metres of gas in September- Moldovagaz
Moldovagaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's Moldovagaz will pay $1,882.78 per thousand cubic metres of gas in September, its chairman Vadim Ceban wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.

The price is more than $400 higher than it was for the equivalent volume in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022