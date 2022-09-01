Left Menu

One person killed in gun attack in South Goa, another critically injured

A man was killed and another one critically injured in gun firing allegedly by an unidentified person in South Goa district on Thursday, police said.The motive behind the attack, which took place in Curchorem village, was yet to be ascertained, Superintendent of Police coastal Sammy Tavares told reporters.The incident took place when three men went to mine sand from a river bed.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:46 IST
One person killed in gun attack in South Goa, another critically injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another one critically injured in gun firing allegedly by an unidentified person in South Goa district on Thursday, police said.

The motive behind the attack, which took place in Curchorem village, was yet to be ascertained, Superintendent of Police (coastal) Sammy Tavares told reporters.

The incident took place when three men went to mine sand from a river bed. The third person escaped unhurt, he said.

"We received a call around 1.30 am from a health centre in Curchorem that two wounded persons were brought there. One of them, Yusuf Alam (23), was declared brought dead while his associate Mohammad Sahu (33) was critically injured,'' the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the assailant and recover the weapon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022