One person killed in gun attack in South Goa, another critically injured

A man was killed and another one critically injured in gun firing allegedly by an unidentified person in South Goa district on Thursday, police said.

The motive behind the attack, which took place in Curchorem village, was yet to be ascertained, Superintendent of Police (coastal) Sammy Tavares told reporters.

The incident took place when three men went to mine sand from a river bed. The third person escaped unhurt, he said.

"We received a call around 1.30 am from a health centre in Curchorem that two wounded persons were brought there. One of them, Yusuf Alam (23), was declared brought dead while his associate Mohammad Sahu (33) was critically injured,'' the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the assailant and recover the weapon, he added.

