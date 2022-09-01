Left Menu

UP: Civic body chairman, 5 others held for plotting to kill BJP ex-MLA

Police said Gaur and Agarwal had a long-standing rivalry over land.Following Gaurs complaint, police launched an investigation and managed to nab the accused with the help of telephone call records and CCTV footage, the SSP said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:10 IST
UP: Civic body chairman, 5 others held for plotting to kill BJP ex-MLA
Six people, including the chairman of a town municipal corporation, have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a former BJP MLA, police said on Thursday.

Former Khair MLA Pramod Gaur had on August 27 lodged a police complaint alleging that some people were planning to eliminate him.

Sanjeev Agarwal, chairman of Khair Town Municipal Corporation and the four professional shooters from Bulandshahr he allegedly hired for the task have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. He did not disclose the identity of the sixth accused. Police said Gaur and Agarwal had a long-standing rivalry over land.

Following Gaur's complaint, police launched an investigation and managed to nab the accused with the help of telephone call records and CCTV footage, the SSP said.

