France's Macron hopeful of Iran nuclear deal in next few days

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
France's president said on Thursday he hoped a deal to revive the Iran nuclear deal would be concluded in the coming days.

"I hope that in the next few days the JCPOA will be concluded," Emmanuel Macron said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is formally known, in a speech to French ambassadors.

