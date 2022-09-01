Maoist carrying Rs 5L reward, TSPC extremist with American weapon arrested in J’khand

Left Menu

Commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC Bhairo Ganjhu alias Bhaskar alias Virappan was arrested from Kasiyatu forest under Simariya police station of Chatra district with a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a sophisticated American weapon on Wednesday, the police said.Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan said that Ganjhu was wanted in more than 16 cases and was active in Jharkhands Chatra, Palamu and Latehar districts.

A Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and an TSPC rebel with sophisticated American weapon were arrested from Jharkhand's Garwa and Chatra districts respectively, police said on Thursday. The Maoist sub-zonal commander Ravindra Mehta alias Chota Vyas was arrested on Wednesday from Budikhand village under Majhiaon police station in Garwa district, the police said. Garhwa superintendent of police Anjani Kumar Jha said that the arrested Maoist was active in the border area of Bihar and Jharkhand. "He was wanted in 16 cases in Jharkhand and Bihar. A total five cases are registered in Jharkhand's from Palamu district and 11 in Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar against him. He blew up a Panchayat building in Madhanpur police station of Bihar during Panchayat polls in 2021," Jha said. Commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) Bhairo Ganjhu alias Bhaskar alias Virappan was arrested from Kasiyatu forest under Simariya police station of Chatra district with a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a sophisticated American weapon on Wednesday, the police said.

Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan said that Ganjhu was wanted in more than 16 cases and was active in Jharkhand's Chatra, Palamu and Latehar districts. The SP said a 15.56 mm American INSAS rifle (US government property), a 5.56 INSAS rifle which was looted from Jharkhand police, three magazines of American rifle, one INSAS LMG magazine, 230 rounds of live cartridges and 772 rounds of live bullets were seized from the TSPC ultra. "We are investigating how the sophisticated American rifle reached to them," Ranjan said.

