Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs over fire risks

Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday. The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one minor injury.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace a blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.

The recall covers 2015-2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one minor injury. Ford will notify owners, starting Sept. 12.

