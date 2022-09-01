Multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 commences
The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.
- Country:
- India
A multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 has commenced today at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia from 01 to 07 September 2022. The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.
The Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises.
The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Exercise Vostok
- Russia
- Gorkha Rifles
ALSO READ
Indian Army chief Gen Pande to visit to Nepal from Sep 4
Indian Army chief Gen Pande to visit Nepal in early Sept
India to continue recruiting Gurkha soldiers to Indian Army under Agnipath scheme
Indian Army foils third infiltration attempt on LoC in 72 hours
Indian Army foils third infiltration attempt on LoC in 72 hours