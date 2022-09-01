Left Menu

Multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 commences

The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:04 IST
Multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 commences
The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises. Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)
A multilateral strategic and command Exercise Vostok - 2022 has commenced today at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia from 01 to 07 September 2022. The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises.

The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

(With Inputs from PIB)

