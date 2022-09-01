Ukraine says southern offensive not affecting grain corridor

The Black Sea corridor to export Ukrainian grain is working as normal despite Kyiv launching a counter-offensive in Ukraine's south, the country's southern military command said on Thursday. Asked at a briefing whether the corridor was affected by more intense fighting in southern Ukraine, southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said it was proceeding as normal.

"The work of the grain corridors is working according to the previously agreed plan," she said via video link.

