Woman raped, killed in Ladakh; accused held within 3 hours

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by a man in Leh district of Ladakh and the accused was arrested within three hours of the gruesome crime, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Achinathang, was found murdered at her residence in Sheynam in the early hours of Wednesday, Leh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) P D Nitya told PTI.

The SSP said a police party was rushed to the scene on getting information about the murder and preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was assaulted and raped before being strangled.

During investigation, police zeroed in on Rigzin Dawa (32), also a resident of Sheynam who is a notorious character, the officer said, adding the suspicion of his involvement in the crime got stronger after scratch marks were found on his neck and shoulder besides some blood stains on his legs.

Dawa admitted his involvement in the crime during questioning. ''Important pieces of evidence like the undergarments of the accused were also recovered from the scene of crime and further evidence is to be sent to FSL for further investigation,'' she said.

