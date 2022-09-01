Left Menu

Lavrov warns Moldova about threats to peacekeepers

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:16 IST
Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: Flickr
Russia's foreign minister warned on Thursday that any actions seen as endangering a Russian peacekeeping contingent in a separatist region of Moldova would be considered as an attack on Russia itself.

Sergey Lavrov's statement in an address at Russia's top foreign affairs school underlined concerns that Moldova's Transnistria region, which borders Ukraine, could be drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia has stationed peacekeepers there since the 1992 end of a three-month war that left Transnistria outside Moldovan control. Russian forces also guard a large ammunition dump in the region.

In April, tensions in Moldova soared after a series of explosions in Transnistria.

"Everyone should understand that any kind of actions that will raise a threat to the security of our servicemen will be considered in accordance with international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.

