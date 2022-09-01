Left Menu

EU, responding to UN report, condemns rights violations in China

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:19 IST
The European Commission, responding to a U.N. report that China may have committed crimes against humanity in its Xinjiang region, said on Thursday that it strongly condemns human rights violations in the country.

"We are currently assessing the content of the report and we will be issuing reaction in good time," a European Commission spokesperson told a news briefing.

"But, as we have said before, the EU strongly condemns human rights violations in Xinjiang and other parts of China - in particular the persecution of the Uyghurs and other persons belonging to national or religious and ethnic minorities."

