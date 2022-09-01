AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi LG office against 'decline' in law and order
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest near Delhi LG V K Saxena's office decrying the "declining" law and order in the national capital.
The AAP legislators, who had marched from the Delhi Assembly to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena without any prior appointment, sat on a dharna outside his office after security personnel denied them entry.
"Do some work LG Saheb, pay attention to the law and order situation in Delhi," the MLAs chanted as they protested outside Saxena's office.
"All the MLAs have come here to meet LG and discuss with him the declining law and order situation in Delhi and handover a memorandum," the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.
He said there is a "huge rise" in crime against women in the national capital, attributing National Crime Records Bureau data. On being asked if a prior appointment had been sought with the LG, the Greater Kailash MLA said, "We informed them (LG Office). He (LG) can meet us... We can wait here if he wants."
