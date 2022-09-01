Left Menu

AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi LG office against 'decline' in law and order

On being asked if a prior appointment had been sought with the LG, the Greater Kailash MLA said, We informed them LG Office. He LG can meet us... We can wait here if he wants. PTI ABU PK VN VN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:34 IST
AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi LG office against 'decline' in law and order
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest near Delhi LG V K Saxena's office decrying the "declining" law and order in the national capital.

The AAP legislators, who had marched from the Delhi Assembly to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena without any prior appointment, sat on a dharna outside his office after security personnel denied them entry.

"Do some work LG Saheb, pay attention to the law and order situation in Delhi," the MLAs chanted as they protested outside Saxena's office.

"All the MLAs have come here to meet LG and discuss with him the declining law and order situation in Delhi and handover a memorandum," the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said there is a "huge rise" in crime against women in the national capital, attributing National Crime Records Bureau data. On being asked if a prior appointment had been sought with the LG, the Greater Kailash MLA said, "We informed them (LG Office). He (LG) can meet us... We can wait here if he wants."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022