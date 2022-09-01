Centre issues FAQs on leave rules, entitlement for its employees

The Centre on Thursday issued some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on leave rules and entitlement for different category of its staff.

The FAQs are on general entitlement of leave, leave encashment with Leave Travel Concession (LTC), encashment of earned leave, leave encashment on suspension/ dismissal/removal, interest on leave encashment, study leave, paternity leave for child adoption/child adoption leave and child care leave among others.

''No government servant shall be granted leave of any kind for a continuous period of 5 years,'' it said, citing Rule 12(1) of Central Civil Services or CCS (Leave) Rules 1972. Normally, absence from duty, with or without leave, for a continuous period exceeding 5 years other than on foreign service, implies that such government servant has deemed to have resigned from government service, said answer to one of the FAQs.

Sanction of leave encashment should, as a practice, be done in advance, at the time of sanctioning the LTC, it said. However, ex-post facto sanction of leave encashment on LTC may be considered by the sanctioning authority as an exception in deserving cases within the time limit prescribed for submission of claims for LTC, the Union personnel ministry said in response to another question.

''The maximum amount of study leave for other than CHS (Central Health Service) officers is restricted to twenty four months during the entire service period and ordinarily it can be allowed for up to twelve months at a time,'' the ministry said. For CHS officers, the ceiling is for 36 months for acquiring post graduate qualifications, it added. ''Child care leave is granted to a woman employee to take care of the needs of the minor children. If the child is studying abroad or the government servant has to go abroad for taking care of the child she may do so subject to other conditions laid down for this purpose,'' the ministry said responding to another question on child care leave.

