Remarks against Periyar: Conditional bail granted to Hindu front functionary

Cinema stunt choreographer and Hindu Munnani functionary Kanal Kannan, who was arrested last month for his alleged 'hate' speech against rationalist leader E V R Periyar at a public meeting here was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted the conditional bail, while passing orders on the bail application from Kannan. Kannan should file an affidavit giving an undertaking that he would not indulge in similar activities in future, the judge said, adding, he should appear before the investigating officer (IO) twice a day in the morning and evening for four weeks.

The charge against Kannan, who is the secretary of the State unit of Hindu Munnani Art and Culture wing, is he spoke ill about Periyar while participating at a public meeting here on August 1.

Following a complaint from Kumaran, secretary of the Chennai district unit of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), the Cyber Crime Cell of the city police registered a case against Kannan and arrested him from Puducherry on August 15.

