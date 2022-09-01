Left Menu

Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials

So far, they have arrested five people, including Sudhir Sangwan.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:06 IST
Sonali Phogat (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
A Goa Police team visited Sonali Phogat's Sant Nagar home here on Thursday and later met revenue officials as part of their investigation into the alleged murder of the BJP leader.

The police team had arrived here Wednesday and family members of Phogat were present when they went to her house, which was closed for the past several days.

Later in the day, the police team met revenue officials.

Sources said the Goa Police is also assessing the property, including land, which is in her name and trying to find out if there is any property angle involved in the case.

Some relatives had earlier alleged that Phogat's associate Sudhir Sangwan was eyeing her property.

Meanwhile, family members on the BJP leader reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the case, saying they are not satisfied with the investigation being conducted by the Goa Police. Phogat, 43, a former TikTok star and a contestant on the reality TV show ''Big Boss'', was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state with two other people. Police have said Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs at a restaurant hours before her death. So far, they have arrested five people, including Sudhir Sangwan.

