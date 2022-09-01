Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation Invites Nominations for 26th Mahaveer Awards Carrying Cash Prize of Rs. 40 Lakhs Across 4 Categories

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • To honour Human Endeavour and Excellence in the domains of ‘Non-Violence & Vegetarianism’, ‘Education’, ‘Medicine’ and ‘Community & Social Service’ • Justice Shri. M.N. Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India, heads the Selection Jury for the All-India Awards • Rs. 10 lakh cash, citation and memento to each of the category • Last date for receipt of the nominations is 30th September 2022 Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has called for nominations for its prestigious 26th Mahaveer Awards 2022. Individuals who are Indian nationals and institutions based in India and providing selfless service to the voiceless and the poor would be eligible for the All-India award. The awardees will be selected by a panel of eminent personalities representing different domains and headed by Justice Shri. M.N. Venkatachaliah, Former Chief Justice of India. Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, since 1994, has been bestowing the prestigious Mahaveer Awards on outstanding personalities and organisations in recognition of their excellence in human endeavour in the fields of ‘Non-violence & Vegetarianism’, ‘Education’, ‘Medicine’ and ‘Community & Social service’. There are individuals and institutions who are doing selfless service for the welfare of the underprivileged and the weak in our society. With a view to focus public attention on the activities of these altruistic persons and encourage others to emulate them, the Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has instituted the Mahaveer Awards which are given every year. The activities of the Foundation are ably guided and supervised by its Managing Trustee Shri Prasanchand Jain. The Award in each category carries a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakhs, a commendatory citation and a memento, which will be presented to the Recipient at a grand function during 2023. “There are many unsung heroes who are doing selfless service under difficult circumstances all across our country. We have established a Foundation towards identifying, recognising, nurturing and honouring such individuals and organisations that sweat blood for the betterment of lives. The Foundation has obtained Income Tax exemption under Section 10 (17- A (1)) of the Income Tax Act for the cash component of Rs. 10 lakhs. This enables the awardees to utilize the award money in full for the noble cause,” Shri. N. Sugalchand Jain, Founder, Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation. Shri T.S. Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Justice Shri. G.S. Singhvi, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Prof. M.S. Swaminathan, Chairman Emeritus, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai; Prof. Dr. B M Hegde, Chairman Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mangalore Kendra; Shri S Gurumurthy, Editor Thuglak, Part-time Director of RBI; Dr. D R Mehta, Former Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India; Shri Prabhat Kumar, I.A.S(retd), Former Cabinet Secretary of Government of India; and Poojya Acharya Shri Chandanaji Maharaj, an eminent Sanyasini and a Social reformer are the members of the Selection Jury. The nomination form is downloadable at www.bmfawards.org. Filled in forms are to be sent on or before 30th September 2022, to Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, “Siyat House”, 961, 4th Floor, Poonamallee High Road, Purasiwalkam, Chennai - 84; Ph.: +91 44 3522 0000. Including the latest 25th Mahaveer Awards, the Foundation has so far identified and recognised 84 individuals and institutions that have contributed for the welfare of the needy, the weak and the voiceless across the said categories across India and including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur in the north-east to Tamil Nadu in down South. Among 84 awards, 27 recognitions belong to South Indian states including 16 won by Tamil Nadu.

