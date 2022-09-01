UK will work to change China's actions after U.N. report on Xinjiang - Truss

Britain will keep working with international partners to try to change China's actions, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday, responding to a U.N. report that China may have committed crimes against humanity in its Xinjiang region.

"The report ... provides new evidence of the appalling extent of China's efforts to silence and repress Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," said Truss, the frontrunner to become the next British prime minister in a leadership contest that ends next week.

"We will continue to act with international partners to bring about a change in China's actions, and immediately end its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)