UK will work to change China's actions after U.N. report on Xinjiang - Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:32 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain will keep working with international partners to try to change China's actions, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday, responding to a U.N. report that China may have committed crimes against humanity in its Xinjiang region.

"The report ... provides new evidence of the appalling extent of China's efforts to silence and repress Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," said Truss, the frontrunner to become the next British prime minister in a leadership contest that ends next week.

"We will continue to act with international partners to bring about a change in China's actions, and immediately end its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang."

