Left Menu

Rajasthan: Jewellery, cash stolen from police station almirah, FIR lodged

The former sub-inspector alleged that he had to run from pillar to post for a month and a half to get a case registered as senior officials ignored his grievance.He said in the complaint that he had kept jewellery worth Rs 9.85 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash in the almirah and suspected the role of the policemen who guarded the room.Area DSP Ankit Jain refuted the allegations over the lodging of the complaint, saying there was no delay and it was submitted only on Wednesday night.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:42 IST
Rajasthan: Jewellery, cash stolen from police station almirah, FIR lodged
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery and cash worth over Rs 11 lakh was stolen from a police station's almirah kept in a room guarded by policemen round the clock, according to an FIR lodged here.

The jewellery and cash belonged to a sub-inspector, who retired in July. According to the complaint lodged by former sub-inspector Ramkaran Nagar, he had kept the ornaments of his dead wife and the cash in an almirah of the Gumanpura police in April this year as he could not go to a bank to keep them in a locker. On July 16, when he opened the almirah, the jewellery and cash were missing. The former sub-inspector alleged that he had to run from pillar to post for a month and a half to get a case registered as senior officials ''ignored'' his grievance.

He said in the complaint that he had kept jewellery worth Rs 9.85 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash in the almirah and suspected the role of the policemen who guarded the room.

Area DSP Ankit Jain refuted the allegations over the lodging of the complaint, saying there was no delay and it was submitted only on Wednesday night. ''The matter came into our knowledge only two days ago and accordingly a case was lodged,'' Ankit Jain said. The former sub-inspector has suspected the role of eight to 10 policemen, who were on duty in shifts outside the room, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022