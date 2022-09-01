Rajasthan: Jewellery, cash stolen from police station almirah, FIR lodged

Jewellery and cash worth over Rs 11 lakh was stolen from a police station's almirah kept in a room guarded by policemen round the clock, according to an FIR lodged here.

The jewellery and cash belonged to a sub-inspector, who retired in July. According to the complaint lodged by former sub-inspector Ramkaran Nagar, he had kept the ornaments of his dead wife and the cash in an almirah of the Gumanpura police in April this year as he could not go to a bank to keep them in a locker. On July 16, when he opened the almirah, the jewellery and cash were missing. The former sub-inspector alleged that he had to run from pillar to post for a month and a half to get a case registered as senior officials ''ignored'' his grievance.

He said in the complaint that he had kept jewellery worth Rs 9.85 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash in the almirah and suspected the role of the policemen who guarded the room.

Area DSP Ankit Jain refuted the allegations over the lodging of the complaint, saying there was no delay and it was submitted only on Wednesday night. ''The matter came into our knowledge only two days ago and accordingly a case was lodged,'' Ankit Jain said. The former sub-inspector has suspected the role of eight to 10 policemen, who were on duty in shifts outside the room, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)