Mumbai: Video of man hitting, pushing woman goes viral, case registered

In a shocking incident, a man was seen pushing and hitting a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28.

The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent. "A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada police station," said Mumbai Police.

Both man and the woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other while the locals and passers-by watched the tussle. The man can be seen slapping and pushing the woman multiple times who seems to be crying and hustling every time she is pushed.

"Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video. Later on, another man comes to the spot and is seen shooing her away while the woman seemed to be crying.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

