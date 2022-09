BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says Co & Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Terminate Compliance Adviser Agreement

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * CO, HUATAI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS (HONG KONG) LIMITED MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE COMPLIANCE ADVISER AGREEMENT

* BOARD FURTHER ANNOUNCES THAT CO HAS APPOINTED OPUS CAPITAL LIMITED AS NEW COMPLIANCE ADVISER OF CO * TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* ON 30 AUG, CO RECEIVED ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)