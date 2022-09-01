MP: Hanuman idol found desecrated in Jhabua temple
Unidentified persons have desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman in an ancient temple in Devigarh village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said on Thursday.
The desecration was noticed on Thursday morning when the priest of the temple arrived for prayers, Thandla police station in charge Kaushalya Chauhan said.
A case was registered and a police team has been set up to nab the offenders, the official added.
