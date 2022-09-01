Left Menu

Taxi driver arrested for killing pregnant woman, young son in Meerut

A taxi driver was arrested on Thursday allegedly for killing a pregnant woman and her five-year-old son, police here said. His accomplice in the murder was ead at his home on Wednesday, they said.The accused, a relative of the woman, Shikha, killed her in revenge after her husband called him a thief, police said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The accused, a relative of the woman, Shikha, killed her in revenge after her husband called him a "thief", police said. ''We have arrested one Harish for the murder of Shikha, wife of Sandeep Kumar, and their five-year-old son Rushank. Harish drives a taxi and is a distant relative of Sandeep,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said. According to police, Harish had been called a thief by Sandeep recently at a wedding, and since then he had been plotting to hurt him. He took his revenge with the help of one Ravi, when they killed his wife and son on Tuesday. The two also stole some jewellery and cash from the house to make it look like a robbery, police said. Ravi committed suicide at his home the next day. According to police, before taking his life, Ravi had told his brother about the murders and that he was disturbed by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

